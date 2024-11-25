Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $75.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Affirm traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $69.57, with a volume of 2945524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, President Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $4,940,888.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,491.92. This trade represents a 32.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,843 shares of company stock worth $32,256,766. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $2,629,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Affirm by 127.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

