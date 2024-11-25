Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.70 and last traded at C$29.52, with a volume of 57288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.94.

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.85, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

