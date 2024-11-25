AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 23,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 141,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

AdvanSix Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $864.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,830,232.60. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Newman purchased 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $149,089.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,418 shares of company stock valued at $411,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 86.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 261,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

