Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 306,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.71 on Monday, hitting $243.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,867,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.12 and its 200-day moving average is $214.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $243.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.