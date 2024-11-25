Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of RDVI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 493,481 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

