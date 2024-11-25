Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,516. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

