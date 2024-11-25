Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS:SMOT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.84. 42,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

