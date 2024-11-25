Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

ABEO opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

