32,513 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 45.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $5,434,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 204,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,288. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average is $115.81.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

