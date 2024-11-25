23,853 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,919 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,593.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $979,014.77. This represents a 5.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Commonwealth Financial

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.