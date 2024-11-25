219,000 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,960,000. Vistra accounts for about 4.2% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Vistra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vistra by 115.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,096,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vistra by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,082,000 after buying an additional 841,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,384,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,050,000 after buying an additional 713,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $164.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $168.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

