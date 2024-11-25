17,820 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 298,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,279. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

