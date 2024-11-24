Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Raised by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,482 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises 6.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $186,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $217.20 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $220.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 135.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.44.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

