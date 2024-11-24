WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:QHY)

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA QHY remained flat at $45.78 during midday trading on Friday. 10,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,264. WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91.
