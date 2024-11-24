Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160,754 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.94% of Wingstop worth $114,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 284.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,957,000 after acquiring an additional 283,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130,248 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 41,244.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WING opened at $337.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.48. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.27 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

About Wingstop



Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

