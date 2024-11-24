Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 22nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Whitefield Industrials’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Whitefield Industrials Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Get Whitefield Industrials alerts:

Whitefield Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.