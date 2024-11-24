Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 22nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Whitefield Industrials’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
Whitefield Industrials Company Profile
