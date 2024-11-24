Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 163,388 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 163,388 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $175,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $262.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $279.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.77.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

