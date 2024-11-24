Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $80.12 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,869,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,428 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in NU were worth $80,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

NU stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

