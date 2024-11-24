Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $103.24 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 763,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,754 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $103,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $125,418,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $141.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.10 and a 12-month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.409 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

