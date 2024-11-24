Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,427 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $129,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,784,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 767,126 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.08.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.49. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.15%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

