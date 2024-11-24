Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $144,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,502,000 after buying an additional 198,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after acquiring an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,336,000 after acquiring an additional 230,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,683.42. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CDNS stock opened at $311.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

