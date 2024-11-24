Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 463,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $68,985,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,568,000 after purchasing an additional 397,003 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after buying an additional 250,937 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,649,000 after buying an additional 223,841 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.59 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

