Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $134.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

