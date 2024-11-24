Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 149,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The company has a market capitalization of $516.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $582.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

