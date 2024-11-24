Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) CEO Sells $474,640.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $474,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,760.92. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

WBS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 64.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 631,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 182.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 959,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after buying an additional 619,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,229,000 after acquiring an additional 333,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

