Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $99,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 15.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.15 and a 1-year high of $190.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

