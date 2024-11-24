Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 13,306 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.