Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,022,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,557 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $547.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.14. The stock has a market cap of $495.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $416.57 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

