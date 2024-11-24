Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lowered by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,064 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after buying an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

