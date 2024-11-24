Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $94,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $281.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average is $254.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $215.22 and a 12 month high of $282.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

