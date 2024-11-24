Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $72,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.62 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

