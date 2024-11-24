Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,333,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 591,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,446,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $294.34 and a 12-month high of $410.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.