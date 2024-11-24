UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Spire stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $3.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

