Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 1293282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.37.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $2,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in Truist Financial by 523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 65,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

