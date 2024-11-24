Truepoint Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $351,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $582.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

