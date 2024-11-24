Truepoint Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VWO opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.