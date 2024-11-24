Towercrest Capital Management Sells 15,201 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

