Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 2,874 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,344,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

