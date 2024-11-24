THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of THO stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in THOR Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

