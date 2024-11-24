The LGL Group, Inc. Holds Successful 2024 Annual Meeting**

On November 20, 2024, The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where multiple significant matters were brought to a shareholder vote. The meeting, held in accordance with regulatory requirements, led to successful outcomes for the company.

The key proposals presented at the 2024 Annual Meeting included the election of seven directors to remain in office until the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, a non-binding advisory resolution endorsing the compensation of named executive officers, and the approval of PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

All three proposals outlined in the Definitive Proxy Statement, detailed in the Company’s earlier filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 7, 2024, received favorable votes from the Company’s stockholders. Each proposal was met with approval, and the voting results reflected the positive sentiment among the shareholders.

In the case of Proposal 1 concerning the Election of Directors, all seven nominated individuals, namely Kaan Aslansan, Darlene DeRemer, Michael J. Ferrantino, Jr., Timothy Foufas, Herve Francois, Marc J. Gabelli, and Manjit Kalha, were elected with significant shareholder support.

Similarly, Proposal 2, the Non-Binding Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers, and Proposal 3, the Ratification of the Appointment of PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, also received resounding support from the stockholders, affirming confidence in the Company’s executive compensation practices and choice of independent auditors.

The positive voting results signify a strong vote of confidence from The LGL Group, Inc.’s shareholders in the decisions made by the company’s management and the direction set forth for the future. Such support underlines a unified stance towards corporate governance and financial stewardship at LGL.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

