The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Kraft Heinz worth $186,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 669.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $7,742,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,616,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,541,000 after buying an additional 674,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.