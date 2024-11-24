The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $602.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.87 and a 52-week high of $607.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.