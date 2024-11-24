The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 341.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $602.78 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.87 and a 12-month high of $607.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

