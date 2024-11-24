The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $328.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.82. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

