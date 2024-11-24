The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

