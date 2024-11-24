Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $190.17 and last traded at $191.06. 2,769,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 15,317,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $985.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

