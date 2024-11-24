Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 65,243 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $169,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 343,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

