Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Oracle by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,893 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Oracle by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,046,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,278,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $192.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04. The company has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

