Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Charles Schwab by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,640,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 140,643 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $6,081,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

