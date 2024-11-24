Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 7,330 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

